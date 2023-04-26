In honor of National Pretzel Day, eateries selling the salty or sweet snack are offering limited-time deals for the special day. This is where you can take advantage of the deals and free items some restaurants are offering.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

The Southern California-based company will give out free pretzels after 3 p.m. Guests can visit their nearest store location to take advantage of the deal, valid Wednesday only until closing time.

Flipz

Flipz, known best for its small chocolate-covered pretzels, can be ordered through Instacart for free while supplies last until May 9, People reported.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s rewards members can only receive a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel on Wednesday. The offer can only be redeemed once per customer.

Pretzelmaker

Pretzelmaker customers can receive free salted or unsalted pretzel bites at participating locations. The offer can only be redeemed in-store and is limited to one per customer.