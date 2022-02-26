ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

In a news release on the Romney Fire Company Facebook page, Cheif GT Parsons said, “The fire Is currently under investigation by the WV State Fire Marshall’s Office, and units will be operating on the scene for an extended amount of time.”

Additionally, no students were on campus at the time of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s office will investigate.

Local fire departments reported to the scene quickly to contain the fire to the area surrounding the Administration Building. The building was a complete loss.

US Route 50 remains closed at this time.

WDVM will provide more information as it becomes available.