WATCH: WV honors Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager with memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Celebration of Life for Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager is set to take place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center today, Jan. 15 at noon. You can watch the full memorial service right here on wowktv.com at that time.

The City of Charleston says the ceremony is open to the public, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Those attending can enter through the Clendenin Street entrance and will go through a security checkpoint, temperature check and bag check.

Yeager, a native of Lincoln County, WV, died Dec. 7. He was a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier. He flew combat missions in both World War Two and Vietnam and trained 26 of the nation’s first astronauts.

“General Chuck Yeager was an American hero. West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans. He bravely served our nation as a pilot for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and Vietnam. When he became the first pilot to break the sound barrier he challenged each of us to test the limits of what’s possible. I am grateful to have gotten to know this legendary West Virginian and to call him my dear friend. Gayle and I are praying for his family and all who loved and admired General Yeager. May his example of courage in the face of adversity inspire us all,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said at the time of Yeager’s passing.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Charleston shortly after 11 a.m. to attend the service.