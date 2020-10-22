Watch: Police bust massive house party in Ohio

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Neighbors in one Ohio community are upset after a massive house party with hundreds of people rocked the neighborhood.

Hudson police released cruiser dash cam video of the huge house party on Windsor Road on October 10. Police were called after neighbors reported as many as 300 to 400 people partying at the house.

People who live in the neighborhood described what it was like at a virtual city council meeting Tuesday night.

“There was screaming, fighting, bottles breaking through the night as most of us sat in our homes in shock, disbelief and fear,” said one neighbor. “Voices got louder and aggressive. Racial slurs were being hurled.”

“After 10 p.m., loud rap music started pounding into the night,” stated another neighbor.

According to police reports, the homeowner had rented out her home online. Police say cars were parked throughout the neighborhood, blocking driveways, mailboxes and intersections.

Eventually, many of the vehicles were towed and most of the party-goers left.

According to Hudson Police Chief Perry Tabak, criminal charges were filed against the 31-year-old Akron woman who rented the home.

“We also charged that person with violating health department orders for hosting a party with an excess of several hundred people,” added Chief Tabak.

The chief adds that more charges could be filed.

“I think a big part of the solution is looking at can we do something with different zoning and licensing rules to stop these things from coming into the city to begin with,” said Chief Tabak.

According to the city, their legal department is researching options regarding zoning and licensing rules on short-term rentals. They plan on hosting a public forum on November 12.