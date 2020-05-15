White House holds press briefing

A lawsuit brought by a state employee alleging that a fellow worker on the campaign of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy raped her has been settled for $1 million, her lawyers said Friday, wrapping up a case that reinforced perceptions of misogyny in state politics and led to a legislative investigation.

Brennan said she would use $400,000 of the settlement to pay legal fees and would donate the rest to The Waterfront Project, a nonprofit that offers legal aid to poor people, older adults, veterans and people with disabilities in northern New Jersey's Hudson County.