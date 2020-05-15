White House holds press briefing

KGET 17
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Watch live coverage as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing.
Click here to see our list of local Event Cancellations.
Click here for a list of local closed schools, businesses, restaurants and more.
Click here for a list of local food and resource distribution.
Click here for a list of local restaurants and stores with delivery and pick up options.