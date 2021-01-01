WATCH: US celebrates 2021 beginning with an empty Times Square

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The ball dropped, but the entrance to 2021 was unique for New York City.

Times Square remains the center of American revelry this New Year’s Eve, but only virtually. Physically, it was closed. The only spectators witnessing the ball-drop in person were performers — part of the show, pre-screened for COVID-19.

Police had promised to vigorously enforce a ban on gatherings of any kind in New York City Thursday night, especially at its most famous intersection.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 1: The New Year’s Eve ball drops in a mostly empty Times Square on January 1, 2021, in New York City. On average, about one million revelers are drawn to the Crossroads of the World to watch performances and celebrate the New Year. This year a limited live audience of about 40 first responders and essential workers were allowed to watch the New Years’ ball drop from a secure area in Times Square. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The Times Square Ball waits to drop to a mostly empty Times Square for New Year’s Eve in New York City, December 31, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)

This aerial view shows revelers sit in their pods in Times Square on New Years Eve on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GARY HERSHORN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year’s Eve event following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

“My message to those ringing in the New Year,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, “Please stay at home.”

“Don’t come. Watch it at home. It’ll be a spectacular television show. Next year, we’ll all gather together and fill Times Square. But this year, don’t even attempt to come down there to watch it.”

Different right down to the confetti. 2,000 pounds of it released at midnight Thursday included the printed wishes of people from all over the country — their hopes and dreams for 2021.