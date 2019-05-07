Watch Live: Strong storms, tornadoes threaten West Texas

AMARILLO, Tex. (KAMR) — Portions of West Texas into the Texas Panhandle face a moderate risk of severe weather Tuesday which includes the possibility of tornadoes.

Storms were already firing up early Tuesday afternoon prompting the National Weather Service to issue tornado warnings in the area.

The threat for severe weather extends into portions of Oklahoma and Kansas well.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected across the southern High Plains Tuesday; hail, wind, and tornadoes are all expected,” the Storm Prediction Center said in a Tuesday statement.

Stay tuned for additional updates as the storms moved through the region.