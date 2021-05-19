WATCH: Florida police chase ends in violent collision

(KGET/WTVJ) — A Florida police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a violent collision in morning rush hour traffic.

Five juveniles were custody following the collision on the busy I-95 in Broward County, authorities said.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports the incident began when law enforcement began a pursuit of a stolen SUV that was involved in an attempted burglary at a garage at a Fort Lauderdale home Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle on I-95 weaving through traffic at high speeds. The vechicle lost control and collided into a barrier sending the vehicle into lanes of traffic. At least three other vehicles were involved in the collision and forced a closure of the highway.

The juvenile suspects suffered non-life threatening injuries. Other drivers involved were treated for minor injuries.