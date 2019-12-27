Breaking News
WATCH: Big rig narrowly misses news camera in Texas pileup

National News
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) — A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas comes within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

The crash happened on Highway 84 in Lubbock County, Texas.

State troopers can be seen running out of the way of the out-of-control truck.

A trooper who jumped into the white pick-up truck was pinned for a time, another trooper was also hit, but both are expected to be OK.

The photographer behind the news camera also ran and was not hurt.

The highway was shut down in both directions while crews cleared the scene.

