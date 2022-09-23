INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – If you have a carbon monoxide detector, make sure it isn’t included in this consumer alert.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people about the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning while using the HECOPRO digital display carbon monoxide detector. The device was sold on Amazon under ASIN B07T66J7KJ for between $9 and $13.

The detectors are made of white plastic, with approximate dimensions of 4.1 x 1.8 x 4.1 inches, featuring a digital display. The devices are generally advertised to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and alert with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern.

The alert comes as the CPSC learned that the device can fail to alert people to the presence of carbon monoxide. Sensitivity tests performed on the detectors found they failed to alert when exposed to the pre-determined concentrations of carbon monoxide in violation of safety standards.

The CPSC said if someone installs a detector that does not alert to the presence of carbon monoxide, and carbon monoxide enters the home, they will not be warned of the presence of this harmful gas, making injury or death very likely. More than 150 people in the United States die every year from accidental, non-fire-related CO poisoning associated with consumer products.

Anyone with the carbon monoxide detector in the alert should stop using it and throw it out. They should install new, working carbon monoxide detectors.