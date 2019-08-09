Walmart panic: Man Wearing body armor, carrying rifle sends customers fleeing

(KYTV/NBC News) A heavily armed man has been arrested after walking into a Missouri Walmart with guns, body armor and 100 rounds of ammunition.

On Thursday police responded to reports of an active shooter at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield.

Police say a young white male, later identified as Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, outfitted in body armor and military fatigues, carrying a rifle and a handgun, entered the store and began to walk around.

“I knew something was wrong when I saw the employees, employees running for the doors. And they were screaming there was a gunman in the store, shooter in the store,” said Tammy Lea, who was at the checkout line when she heard the screams, and saw the crowd running out of the store.

“People obviously were very concerned and started to panic. The store manager pulled the fire alarm and told people to evacuate the building,” said Lt. Mike Lucas, with the Springfield Police Department.

Police say the man went out an emergency exit, where he was detained by an off-duty firefighter who held him at gunpoint until officers arrived and took him into custody.

