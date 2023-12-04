CORONA, Calif. (WJW) — A runaway deer caused quite a stir in one California city last week.

The Corona Police Department said in an Instagram post that its dispatch center received several calls about a deer running around south Corona Thursday afternoon.

The animal’s escapade included traversing yards, leaping over walls, and even taking a dip in a backyard pool before making an unexpected appearance at a Sam’s Club.

(Credit: Corona Police Department via Storyful)

Footage captured by the department shows the deer sprinting through the aisles, with police officers hot on its hooves, determined to bring the escapade to an end.

The unlikely chase through Sam’s Club created a spectacle, drawing the attention of startled shoppers and staff members.

Dodging shelves, maneuvering around shopping carts, and evading capture, the agile deer showcased an impressive display of athleticism.

Eventually, law enforcement officers managed to corral the elusive deer.

After getting checked out by animal control, the deer was released back into the wild.