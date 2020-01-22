Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face multiple times

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An inmate at a Florida Jail is facing additional felony charges after his assault on a deputy was caught on camera.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was doing his normal duties Tuesday morning when he was punched in the face by 38-year-old inmate Michler Gabriel.

The sheriff’s office said as the deputy and Gabriel were attempting to exit a jail pod, Gabriel refused to back away from the pod doors as they were being opened. The sheriff’s office said as the deputy attempted to stop Gabriel from walking through the door, Gabriel punched him in the face, then struck him multiple times as he fell backwards onto a wall.

The entire incident was caught on camera and can be viewed above.

The deputy was transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said he is suffering from bruising, swelling, and lacerations.

Gabriel was being held at Orient Road Jail on the following charges: Driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance (5 counts), possession of cannabis, armed trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm (2 counts) and carrying a concealed firearm.

After Tuesday’s incident, Gabriel is now facing felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and battery by a detained person.

“This is a prime example of the dangerous environment deputies willingly go into everyday in order to keep violent people like Michler Gabriel off of our streets,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I will not tolerate anyone who would have such a lack of respect for another human being, especially for someone who selflessly serves the citizens of Hillsborough County. While I am thankful that the deputy involved was not seriously hurt, we will make sure that Gabriel is prosecuted to the fullest extent for his actions.”

