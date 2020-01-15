Video captures tornado flipping cars in South Carolina school parking lot

(NBC) — A South Carolina school security camera caught a twister as it rolled through Horry County Monday.

The tornado did significant damage as it ripped through the town of Loris.

Students were inside the high school when the tornado came through. Surveillance video captured the tornado as it swept through a parking lot, sending debris flying.

The twister rolled across an area bending trees and damaging dozens of cars, leaving a path of destruction that surprised those who later saw the stacked and flipped cars.

According to school officials, the school did not receive any weather alerts before the storm hit. No one was hurt.