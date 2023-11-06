(FOX40.COM) — In honor of Veteran’s Day some restaurants, coffee shops and retailers are offering free meals, beverages, and discounts for people who served in the United States Military.

Here’s a list of some places where veterans can get freebies and other money-saving deals:

Food and Drinks

Buffalo Wild Wings — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on Nov. 11 with valid ID. Only available for dine-in. Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter only.

California Pizza Kitchen — Veterans and active-duty military members get a complimentary meal Nov. 11. They will also receive a BOGO offer to redeem for a pizza, pasta or salad of equal or lesser value that can be redeemed from November 12 to November 21.

Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11 with proof of service. Available for in-restaurant only.

Claim Jumper — Veterans and active-duty military receive a free dine-in meal from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on Nov. 11

Dave & Buster’s — Veterans get a free entrée (up to $20) and a free $10 Power Card with a valid veterans ID card on Nov. 11.

Denny’s — On Nov. 11, Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin’ — Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

Hard Rock Cafe — Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger all day long on Nov. 11 Dine-in only.

Hooters — Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants.

Joe’s Crab Shack — Veterans get 20% off their meal when they dine-in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. A valid military ID must be shown.

Juice It Up — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free Medium Classic Smoothie on Nov. 11. The offer is available in-store only and requires proof of service.

Little Caesars — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov.11, in-store only.

Krispy Kreme — Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on Nov.11 at participating locations.

Macaroni Grill — Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with military ID on Nov.11.

Mimi’s Cafe — Veterans and active-duty military members get a free entrée (up to a $16 value) with ID on Nov.11. Dine-in only.

MOD Pizza — Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on Nov.11 with proof of military service. The offer is valid in-store only.

On the Border — Veterans get a free Pick 2 Combo on Nov.11. The offer is for dine-in only.

Outback Steakhouse — Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée in-restaurant on Nov.11.

Peet’s Coffee — Active-duty military and veterans get a free small drip coffee or tea on Nov.11 at participating locations with proof of service.

Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11:00am to 4:00pm local time on Nov.11. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service. The voucher can be redeemed beginning Nov. 13 through Dec. 10 for dine-in only.

Red Robin — Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger on Nov.11 with valid ID. The offer is valid for dine-in only, not valid for online or to-go orders. The free meal also comes with an endless side of steak fries.

Round Table Pizza — Veterans get 15% off their order on Nov. 11 with code VET15.

Sizzler — On Nov.11, participating locations are offering a free lunch to active-duty military and veterans until 4 p.m. Options are between a free Half Dozen Crispy Shrimp, Malibu Chicken, or 6-ounce Tri-Tip Steak entrée.

Smashburger — Veterans get a free burger or sandwich when they show a valid military ID in-store on Nov. 11 with valid proof of military ID at participating locations.

Starbucks — Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. stores on Nov.11.

TCBY — Veterans and active military personnel get their first 6 oz. of frozen yogurt for free on Nov.11 at participating locations.

7-Eleven — Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Nov. 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

For additional locations or information on how to verify military status visit military.com.

Retailers

Great Clips — On Nov.11, veterans and active military service members can go to any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a card for a free haircut that can be redeemed during a future visit. Non-military customers who get a haircut at a Great Clips salon on November 11 will also receive a free haircut card that can be given to a veteran or active military service member in their life to thank them for their service. These cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 1.

Office Depot and OfficeMax — Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel, reservists, and their dependents receive 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchases in stores nationwide Nov. 11 to13. Shoppers must present a valid military ID, military dependent ID or form of veteran ID at the time of purchase.

Kohl’s — Active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families receive 30% off qualifying in-store purchases from Nov. 10-12. Valid military ID is required.

Rite Aid — From Nov. 10-12, customers with a valid military ID or proof of service are eligible for 15% off regular-priced items at any location. Customers must be members of the Rite Aid Rewards program. In-store purchases only.

Sport Clips — On Nov. 11, participating locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members with valid proof of service.

Target — Target is offering a 10% military discount from Oct. 29 to Nov.11 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.

Vitamin Shoppe — Veterans and active-duty military receive 25% off purchases in-store at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements from Nov. 11 to13.