Utility worker identified, killed in crash while helping restore power in Sally aftermath

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — A utility worker heading home after helping to restore power on the Gulf Coast was killed Wednesday in a crash in Mississippi.
The crash happened on Highway 45 in Macon, MS. The utility worker was driving in a convoy of power trucks when he struck an 18-wheeler, according to Assistant Police Chief Douglas Triplett.
Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun confirms to WKRG News 5 the man killed has been identified as 37-year-old, Darrell Holt, from Excelsior Springs, Missouri. WKRG has learned he worked for R&M Pole Line Construction.
Holt’s family has started a fund to raise money for his funeral. If you would like to donate, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- GET suspending services at 5 p.m. due to possible unrest
- What are some of the nationwide solutions to help students most in need during the pandemic?
- Border leaders counting on last-minute cash, prizes to entice South Texans to fill out census
- Dolores Huerta en Estudios de Telemundo Valle Central habla de elecciones, el Censo 2020, y la muerte de la Jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Mexican ICE detainee dies of heart attack linked to COVID-19 in Georgia