UPS worker under fire for throwing package at a home

(WFSB) Home surveillance footage captured a UPS worker chucking a holiday package at a house in Conneticut Friday.

The homeowner, Cheryl, was upset and thinks the delivery driver should find a new occupation.

In home surveillance footage she captured you can see the driver chuck the holiday package against her garage door.

Nothing in the package was broken. The package included clothing, a coffee mug, and several ornaments.

Cheryl shared the video on social media where it went viral.

In a statement, UPS says its employees “receive regular training on the company’s methods and procedures to safely transport and deliver packages.”

The company says they will investigate the incident and take appropriate action.