(WBAL) The University of Maryland is adding EpiPens to all of its campus cafeterias.
Dr. David McBride and Colleen Wright-Riva, of the University of Maryland, worked with lawmakers to pass House Bill 1473 in October. The bill allows universities in the state to carry the lifesaving drug.
This week, the devices are being installed next to the AED device in the dining halls on campus. When a student opens the case, an alarm will sound to notify a trained staff member that someone is in trouble.
“It’s delivered in this auto-injection, so it’s very easy to administer,” said McBride.
According to Food Allergy Research and Education, someone in the U.S. must be rushed to the emergency room for a food allergy reaction every three minutes. Overall, food allergies are on the rise, with 32 million Americans, or 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 13 children, having them.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Gu4qeV
University Of Maryland Puts EpiPens In Cafeterias
(WBAL) The University of Maryland is adding EpiPens to all of its campus cafeterias.