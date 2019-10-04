Unemployment rate drops to 50-year low

The September employment report was released Friday morning. It shows hiring is slowing, but not toward a recession level.

Economists expected U.S. job growth ranging from between 145,000 to about 147,000 jobs.

In September, 136,000 jobs were added.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent- a 50-year low.

It has been at, or under, 4 percent for more than 17 months in a row.

Economists say as long as job creation exceeds 100,000 a month — the unemployment rate will likely decline.

President Trump took to Twitter to comment on the report.

“Breaking News: Unemployment Rate, at 3.5%, drops to a 50 YEAR LOW. Wow America, lets impeach your President even though he did nothing wrong!”

House minority leader and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy also tweeted about the jobs report.

“Unemployment just dropped to a 50-YEAR-LOW—3.5%. That includes record-low unemployment among Hispanics and African Americans. Because of Republican policies, the American Comeback is working for all Americans!

Read the entire report here.