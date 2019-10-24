Uber driver picks up new mom, buys clothes for her sick baby

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Sometimes fate brings strangers together. So when a new mother got into an Uber driven by a woman named Belinda, she believed it was for a divine purpose.

“I believe everyone gets in my car for a reason and not just a ride,” said Belinda.

Nikki Ihus came to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital from Kansas City to have her baby, John Henry, after she learned he suffered from a rare birth defect and was given a small chance of survival.

“My son has a congenital diaphragmatic hernia. Which is a hole in the diaphragm that allowed the organs in his stomach to move up into his chest,” said Ihus.

Ihus tells 8 On Your Side she was overwhelmed and alone in a new city but knew she needed to leave her child’s side to purchase more clothes and baby supplies. So she called an Uber to take her to Rhea Lana’s children’s clothing store.

Moments later, Ihus found herself in Belinda’s backseat where she began venting to the complete stranger.

“She told me her story. She was in tears a couple of times and I really felt for her,” said Belinda.

Once the ride ended, their trip together wasn’t over.

“She was like, ‘I’m going to help you buy you some clothes for your son.’ I asked her, ‘Are you serious?’ I can’t even imagine,” said Ihus.

Belinda went into the clothing store with Ihus, where she proceeded to purchased baby John Henry a wardrobe fit for a hero.

“For this stranger to go completely out of her way – stop what she was doing and stop making money – to come be with me for a couple of hours while we shopped together, that was just incredible,” said Ihus.

Ultimately, this act of kindness was a bright spot in what was a dark time in the life of a new mother with a sick baby.

“She is my hero,” said Ihus.

Ihus tells 8 On Your Side she has been in contact with Belinda since the heartwarming Uber ride and plans to introduce Belinda to John Henry in the coming days.

John Henry still has a long road to recovery. If you would like to learn how you can help, click here.

