U.S. Secret Service officer in hospital due to shooting near White House that interrupted Pres. Trump’s Monday briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — The United States Secret Service says an officer is in the hospital due to the shooting near the White House that interrupted President Trump’s White House press briefing Monday afternoon. The Secret Service says the suspect and a USSS officer were taken to a hospital.

Secret Service also tweeted that “at no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger.”

Press cameras caught the moment President Trump was ushered out of the room during a coronavirus press conference. Secret Service says an officer shot a man outside the White House. The President returned to the podium minutes later to continue the news briefing.

The investigation is ongoing.