(KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken patties produced by Tyson Foods are being recalled after consumers reported small metal pieces found in the product, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Saturday. There has been on reported oral injury as a result, the FDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

The specific product being recalled is Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties, which were produced Sept. 5.

The recalled item features:

Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024

Lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210

Establishment number P-7211 (located on back of package)

The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

No additional injuries or illnesses have been reported as result of the complaints. If you are concerned after having consumed the product, you should contact a doctor.

The FSIS says consumers who have purchased this product should not eat it and either throw it away or return it to where they were purchased.

Tyson said that no other products are affected.

For further questions, customers can call Tyson Foods at (855) 382-3101 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday. To report problems with any meat, poultry or egg product at any time, you can visit the FDA Food Safety and Inspection Service’s consumer complaint monitoring system.