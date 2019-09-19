Two Amish men flee police after being spotted drinking while driving horse and buggy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Ohio are looking for two Amish men who jumped out of their buggy and horse after being pulled over for drinking and driving.

The two men were spotted drinking spiked iced tea by a sheriff’s deputy in North Bloomfield, Ohio in Trumbull County’s Amish country.

They were also spotted with a stereo system with large speakers and a 12-pack of beer sitting on top of the buggy.

When the deputy attempted to stop and question the men in the buggy about drinking and driving, they jumped out and ran towards a wooded area on the side of the road.

The horse pulling the buggy took off running as well, but the deputy eventually caught up with it.

The two Amish men could be charged with failure to comply when the deputy ordered them to stop.

According to Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, the horse and buggy function as a vehicle so drinking and driving laws apply.