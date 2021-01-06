TWEETS FROM THE CAPITOL: ‘This is not a protest. This is an attack on America’

Here’s a collection of tweets from officials and reporters at the scene of the protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: 1 person was shot this afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol building by a member of law enforcement as Trump supporters stormed the building, several law enforcement officials say – @PeteWilliamsNBC https://t.co/fDFoVdRK0C — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Thank you to Capitol Police for protecting the People’s House.



Protesters have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021

.@GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy on Fox News: McCarthy on Fox News

“This is not the American way. This is not protected by the First Amendment. This must stop now.” — Herb Jackson (@HerbNJDC) January 6, 2021

I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber.



This is not a protest. This is an attack on America. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

I have been evacuated from the House Chambers and have been escorted to an alternate, safe location.



This is a dark moment for the history of our country. Praying for an end to the violence and safety for everyone in the Capitol. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of #Congress after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC #USCapitol #CapitolBuilding 📷: @drewangerer pic.twitter.com/1eGd4keemK — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021

A protester hangs from a balcony in the #Senate Chamber after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC #USCapitol #CapitolBuilding 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/pzRG8DeNq1 — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021

This is what it has come to. pic.twitter.com/nYlGeKemAf — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 6, 2021

Remain peaceful? This is not a peaceful protest! You have the power to stop them, Mr President. Tell them to leave the Capitol! https://t.co/wGS7K2yZmS — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 6, 2021

