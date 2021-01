Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(KGET) — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon the pandemonium at the nation’s Capitol is the result of an election victory being “unceremoniously & viciously stripped away” and he urged supporters to go home and forever remember the day’s events.

Twitter has since removed the tweet and a video where Trump said the election was “stolen.”