Trump Steps Up Attacks On Democratic Congresswomen

(NBC News) President Trump doubled down Monday on his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color, claiming they “hate America” and are “free to leave.”

The president unleashed the extraordinary broadside during an event meant to feature American-made products.

“If you’re not happy here, then you can leave. As far as I’m concerned, if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave. And that’s what I say all the time. That’s what I said in a tweet, which I guess some people think is controversial,” Mr. Trump said.

Over the weekend Mr. Trump tweeted they should “go back to the broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The president appeared to be referrring to Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

At Monday’s event he repeatedly accused the women of being anti-American.

The president singled out Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar for attack, making a series of accusations against the women, including that they are anti-Israel.

When asked if it concerned him that people found his weekend tweets targeting the congresswomen racist, Mr. Trump responded “It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me and all I’m saying, they want to leave they can leave.”

A growing number of congressional Republicans are criticizing the president’s statements.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2LRN2ny