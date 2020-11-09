Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

KGET 17
Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(NBC NEWS) — President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
Trump tweeted that Christopher C. Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary of defense.
I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020
