Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NBC NEWS) — President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Trump tweeted that Christopher C. Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary of defense.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News