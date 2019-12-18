Travelers Warned of Possible Exposure to Measles

(KUSA) Health officials say people at airports in Denver, Colorado and Los Angeles, California may have been exposed to measles.

According to local health officials, three unvaccinated children traveled through both LAX and Denver International Airport on December 11.

They say the children, who are from another state, had traveled to New Zealand – a country with an ongoing measles outbreak.

Health officials say everyone who was on planes with the three children are “believed to be at risk” and are being contacted directly by public health officials.

They say the children were treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado on December 12.

Anyone who was at the hospital on that day is also being told to monitor themselves or their children for symptoms of measles.

