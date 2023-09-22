THE BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) – The NYPD has released photos of a trap door filled with drugs, including fentanyl, inside the day care center where a 1-year-old died of a suspected drug overdose last week.

​The drugs were found in the floor under a play area at Divino Nino Day Care in the Bronx after authorities obtained a search warrant for the facility on Wednesday, according to the NYPD. Investigators said at least two kilos of drugs were under the floor.

A large quantity of fentanyl and other narcotics were discovered under a trap door in the play area of a Bronx day care, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

Nicolas Feliz Dominici, 1, was pronounced dead at Montefiore Medical Center last Friday after he and three other children — two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl — had to be rushed to the hospital with suspected drug overdoses. They were revived by the opioid-reversing drug Narcan.

Federal prosecutors said the day care, run by 36-year-old Grei Mendez, housed a major drug operation. After realizing the babies were not waking up from their naps, Mendez allegedly called her husband and another person several times before calling 911, according to a federal complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mendez and her husband’s cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, are facing federal charges. Police were still searching for Mendez’s husband as of Friday morning