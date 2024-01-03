BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have you ever heard the bell ring while shopping at Trader Joe’s and wondered what it means?

At Trader Joe’s all across the U.S., ringing bells may confuse some, but they have meaning for the crew members in the store. The Trader Joe’s bell, located near the registers, is a call for action depending on how many rings the bell gets.

One ring means help is needed at the register while two rings means a customer requires assistance while heading out to their vehicle. Three rings of the bell means the captain of all crew members will come to your assistance.

Many have admitted online they have heard of the bells, but had no clue what the purpose of them was.