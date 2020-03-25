Tractor-trailers carrying $8.7 million in meth, pot stopped at South Texas border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A pair of drug busts netted more than $8.7 million worth of narcotics last week at a South Texas border crossing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Both drug seizures occurred at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.
On Friday, border officers conducted a non-intrusive imaging inspection on a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of plastic containers. With the help of a drug-sniffing dog, officers found 137 packages containing 3,272 pounds of marijuana.
The previous day, border officers discovered 159 packages containing 581 pounds of methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer following a secondary inspection that also involved an NII and the assistance of a canine unit.
“CBP officers display a high level of vigilance in preventing contraband from entering our country each day,” Laredo Port Director Gregory Alvarez said in a statement.
CBP officers seized the narcotics, which had a combined estimated street value of $8,790,180.
Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are investigating both incidents.
Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.