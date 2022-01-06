ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Supply chain woes are not over just yet. A national tire shortage is now making those winter roads harder and more expensive to navigate.

David Hay, president of Hay Tires Pros, said the shortage is a mixture of a squeeze on global shipping containers, pandemic disruptions within the rubber sector and a rise in demand from China.

“The ones made in America, no problem, he said. “But the premium Asian tires, those are the ones we’re having problems with. They’re stuck on ships on the West Coast.”

Hay said the shortage is causing major stress to the auto industry.

“It’s causing all kinds of stress. Then you add chassis shortages, driver shortages, truck shortages — it’s a real problem.”

In Lansing, Michigan, body shops are facing the same issues, especially when it comes to the demand for snow tires this winter season. Customer Shawn Foxworth is also feeling the squeeze.

“We were shopping around for different brands,” he said. Foxworth was looking for tires before a planned road trip, but because of the backlog, he ended up waiting a longer time than expected.

“It took a while to get here,” he said.

He also mentioned that the consumer prices for tires went up, as well.

“We didn’t pay that much for them last year,” Foxworth said.

The growing list of car parts in short supply is making getting around harder and more expensive.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends drivers check their tires at least once a month during the winter season.