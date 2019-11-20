Tiny owl nursed back to health

(WEAU) A Wisconsin humane society is nursing an injured owl back to health.

On November 5th, the Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska was contacted by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy regarding the injured owl.

“He called and said that he had an injured screech owl, so I met him halfway on the county line and picked it up,” Kathy KasaKaitas said.

However, the wildlife rehabilitator was in for a surprise when she got back and opened the box.

“It was]a tiny little Saw-whet owl,” KasaKaitas said. “I’ve been here ten years, and this is my first Saw-whet and I’ve always wanted to see one close-up.”

The Saw-whet owl was full-size at just three ounces.

The society suspects the owl was hit by a car, as it arrived with a fractured leg.

