Three snorkelers bitten by sharks in Hawaii

(KHNL) Three people snorkeling off Haleiwa, Hawaii on Wednesday morning were treated for shark bites after they got caught in the middle of a feeding frenzy.

The three were on a cage-free shark tour operated by Hawaii Adventure Diving, and suffered mostly cuts and scrapes. The tour company declined comment.

The two visitors and a resident were taken to Haleiwa Boat Harbor for medical treatment and refused transport to a hospital.

Emergency Medical Services said the incident happened about 10:40 a.m.

Lauren Russell, 24, was among those injured. She suffered a bite to her right hand.

