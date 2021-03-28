Therapy dogs help Boulder community cope with tragedy

CHERRY HILLS, N.J. (WCAU/KGET) — Therapy dogs are lending a paw to the Boulder community following a mass shooting at supermarket last week.

A New Jersey group, the Tri-state Canine Response Team, is headed to Colorado this weekend.

Janice Campbell, started the non-profit in 2015 after seeing the emotional and mental health benefits of bonding with a dog.

Campbell hopes going to Boulder will provide crisis response and emotional support for those in need.

“People will say this is the first time, they’ve been able to breathe since this incident happened and we know ourselves that we can’t do the work, the same level and same results without our dogs,” Campbell said.

In all, the group is sending five crisis counselors and three dogs to Boulder. The team will provide comfort for community members and first responders.