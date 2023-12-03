(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to the best places in the U.S. for middle- and working-class people, a new study suggests you shouldn’t rule out cities with some of the least affordable homes.

San Jose, California, where the median home price is over $1.3 million, is at the top of the list of 50 major metro areas, according to research group Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP).

In contrast, 150 miles southeast is Fresno, California, the worst city at number 50, where the median home price is around $360,000.

LISEP researchers explained that while San Jose and San Francisco have seen some of the highest rates of inflation since 2005, wage rates have also shot up. Meanwhile in Fresno, the cost of living jumped 66.7% since 2005, with a spike in home prices, while the typical worker’s buying power fell by 3% during that same period. As a result, the study found that almost 60% of middle-class and working households in Fresno are not able to cover all of their basic needs.

In order to dive deeper into the livability of different regions across the U.S., researchers tracked price changes for housing, food, childcare and other necessities (true living cost); wages adjusted for the cost of living for all workers, including part-time laborers and those seeking a job (true weekly earnings); and the percentage of the population unable to find a full-time, living-wage job (true rate of unemployment out of the population).

Top 10 U.S. metro areas

Rank Metro Area True Rate of Unemployment True Weekly Earnings True Living Cost Change Since 2005 1 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

42.5% $1,515 78.5% 2 Austin-Round Rock, TX

42.8% $1,126 60.8% 3 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

47.4% $1,370 70.6% 4 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

45.4% $1,110 56.7% 5 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

42.9%

$1,241

61.0%

6 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

42.8%

$1,071

58.3%

7 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

47.2%

$1,095

74.1%

8 Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

49.0%

$966

52.3%

9 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

42.3%

$1,099

66.8%

10 Salt Lake City, UT

43.4% $933 64.6% (LISEP)

Bottom 10 U.S. metro areas

Rank Metro Area True Rate of Unemployment True Weekly Earnings True Living Cost Change Since 2005 40 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

51.4% $857 56.8%

40 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

53.0%

$879

67.0%

42 Oklahoma City, OK

50.8%

$805

61.1%

43 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

52.5%

$861

66.0%

44 New Orleans-Metairie, LA

57.9%

$827

55.3%

45 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

51.3%

$992

67.7%

46 Memphis, TN-MS-AR

55.4%

$804

57.6%

47 Tulsa, OK

54.7%

$770

59.6%

48 Urban Honolulu, HI

53.3%



$920

79.9%

49 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

54.4%

$747

52.2%

50 Fresno, CA

57.3%

$753

66.7%

(LISEP)

See the full study results here.

“The United States is not a single economy — it’s an amalgamation of hundreds, even thousands, of regional economies,” LISEP Chairman Gene Ludwig said in a news release. “Understanding the dynamics of those economies and how they impact low- and moderate-income populations is critical to responsible policymaking. That is why this analysis is so important.”

The report comes after several years of soaring inflation and a boom in housing prices that benefitted homeowners but pushed the purchase of a home out of reach for many.

In the state of California, only 15% of households could afford to buy a home during the third quarter of 2023, the California Association of Realtors found in a Nov. 10 study.

A similar story has played across the nation, as the National Association of Realtors’ Housing Affordability Index hit a historic low in August amid stubbornly high mortgage rates.

Meanwhile, Americans are hardly celebrating recently cool inflation numbers. A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that two-thirds of respondents said their expenses have risen, but only one-third said their income has as well.