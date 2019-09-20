The Latest: Patient records found at closed abortion clinics

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department block the entrance to the site of a former abortion clinic operated by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. After the doctor’s death on Sept. 3, more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains were found in the garage of his home in rural Crete, Ill. (Eric Ginnard/The Herald-News via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the discovery of fetal remains at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor (all times local):

Indiana’s attorney general says thousands of patient medical records have been found at three shuttered Indiana abortion clinics that were operated by a late abortion doctor whose Illinois garage was found to contain more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said Friday that the women who were patients at Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s clinics in Gary, South Bend and Fort Wayne had an expectation that their privacy would be protected, but their records were “abandoned” in the clinics when they closed years ago.

Investigators searched the buildings and other properties Thursday, and Hill says no additional sets of fetal remains were found.

He says preliminary findings indicate that all 2,246 sets of fetal remains found last week in the garage at Klopfer’s Will County, Illinois, home came from his former Indiana clinics.

Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, had performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary. Last week, his widow and her sister were cleaning out the garage at Klopfer’s Will County, Illinois, home when they found the fetal remains.

Will County officials said Thursday the 2,246 sets of preserved fetal remains found in that garage are believed to have come from Klopfer’s Indiana abortion clinics and will be turned over to Hill’s office for its investigation.