With tax season in full swing, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is giving Americans a look how much average taxpayers will receive as refunds.

The average refund amount in 2023 is $1,963, a 10.8% decrease from last year’s average of $2,201, the IRS says.

Tax professionals have warned the public that refunds this year likely won’t be as much as last year’s since multiple tax credits, including the child tax and earned income tax credits, have expired.

These credits were issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were claimed by millions of Americans during last year’s tax season.

The IRS also revealed that almost 19 million people had already filed their 2022 tax returns by Feb. 3 – a 13.5% increase over the same period year.

Due to the high number of early filers, the tax agency has already issued over $15 billion in refunds, a 64.6% increase from the previous year.