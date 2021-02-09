Tessica Brown says she’s going to ‘see a surgeon’ for help with Gorilla Glue hair fiasco

(NEXSTAR) – Louisiana woman Tessica Brown, whose quest to free her hair and scalp from Gorilla Glue adhesive spray prompted an outpouring of concern on social media, said Tuesday that she may be getting help soon.

Brown wrote on Instagram, “I will be leaving tomorrow to go see a surgeon I will update you guys the second I have news. Again thank you so much.”

TMZ reported Tuesday that Brown is flying out to Los Angeles to meet with Dr. Michael Obeng, who has offered to help her for free. The plastic surgeon said the procedure will likely take two or three days to completely remove the Gorilla Glue.

Earlier this month, she explained on social media that she mistakenly finished styling her hair with a coat of industrial-strength Gorilla Glue after her usual Got2b Glued spray ran out.

“My hair, it don’t move,” Brown said in the video, slapping her hands on the top of her head to prove it. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move.”

The woman’s ordeal has captured the attention of the internet as scores of social media users, including celebrities and the Gorilla Glue brand itself, have reached out to her with messages of empathy and support.

“We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” Gorilla Glue said in a statement Monday, adding that the company wishes her the best.

Her own efforts to clean her hair and even a trip to the emergency room haven’t helped, however. Hospital workers sent her home with acetone and sterile water, but Brown said it burned her scalp and ended up hardening moments later.

“This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent,” Gorilla Glue continued in the statement. They emphasized that the spray adhesive states on the warning label to “not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”

Brown started a GoFundMe page that has exceeded $16,000 goal for help towards her medical expenses.