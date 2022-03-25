ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Florida say a 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an Orlando amusement park.

Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive.

The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year. Officials say he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No additional details about the teen or the incident were released.

The 430-foot ride opened late last year and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.