Target recalls infant items over safety hazards

(KGET) — Target Corporation recalled two items of infant clothing on Wednesday after reports of potential chocking hazards. Target has recalled about 299,000 units of the Cloud Island infant rompers and 181,000 units of the Cat & Jack swimsuit.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, both items had issues with the snaps breaking or detaching which poses a chocking, laceration, and pinching hazard to children.

There have been 16 reported incidents from the Cloud Island romper of snaps breaking, detaching or missing from the rompers, including one report of scratches and another of a child being pinched. The Cat & Jack swimsuit has received 27 reports of snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.

Customers are recommended to immediately take the recalled infant clothing away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. If the items were purchased online, contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the clothing.