Taco Bell opens first hotel in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET)— Taco Bell has officially opened its first hotel in Palm Springs– offering the ultimate vacation experience.

The newly opened Taco Bell hotel features the first-ever freeze lounge– serving specialty drinks, an on-site salon– offering fans Taco Bell-inspired nail art, and of course guests can get all the signature menu items.

“When we found this place, it was perfect. It had been newly remodeled. The rooms are gorgeous and it really was a good backdrop to come in and just bring the Taco Bell brand to life in the rooms, decor, just in everything.” said Jennifer Arnoldt the Senior Director of Retail Engagement.

Restaurant officials say the hotel concept has been in the works for about two years, but it only took about two minutes for rooms to book up.

Sorry Taco Bell fans, The Bell is booked with reservations and it’s only open until Monday. You can follow @TacoBell for updates.