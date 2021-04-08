T-Mobile introducing Hometown Techover: contest to showcase networks power in rural communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — T-Mobile introduced a big project for small towns across America. Thanks to a Merger with Sprint, T-Mobile has become America’s largest 5G network. Unfortunately, large cities tend to reap the benefits of the network advancements “while small towns are left to wait months or years for their turn” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Markets at T-Mobile in a press release.

In response, T-Mobile has worked to address the digital divide in smaller, more rural communities. The network has offered free upgrades to 5G phones and unlimited plans, and provided home broadband for 10 million rural households.

“We’ve wanted to find a way to rewrite that narrative for a long time,” said Freier.

To get more rural communities benefitting from the T-Mobile network, T-Mobile introduced the T-Mobile Hometown Techover, a contest to find a single town in America that can showcase the power of the T-Mobile 5G network and the 5G model for all other cities and towns.

Entering the T-Mobile Hometown Techover is as easy as uploading a selfie, and sharing what makes your town special. The winning city will win a multitude of prizes totaling over $3 million. Some of the prizes include a $200,000 community grant, free wireless internet for a hundred households, and a private, community-only concert featuring multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line.

To learn more about what T-Mobile’s Hometown Techover contest click here