OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released intense body-camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

On Nov. 15, Oklahoma City police responded to a travel trailer at a property in rural Oklahoma County after learning about a suspect wanted for an out-of-state warrant.

When police searched the trailer and lifted up a mattress, officers saw 38-year-old Timothy Johnson hiding in a storage area, armed with a pistol.

Johnson then lifted the pistol and pointed at one of the officers, the video shows. That officer fired his weapon at Johnson and evacuated the trailer with a fellow officer, police said.

Video shows two of the officers re-enter the trailer, where it appears they exchanged gunfire with the suspect before again evacuating the trailer.

“The OKCPD Tactical Unit was activated and responded to the scene,” police wrote on YouTube. “Attempts to contact Mr. Johnson were unsuccessful and the Tactical Unit ultimately made entry in to the trailer where they found him deceased.”

The OCPD said one of the officers was injured by flying debris during the incident. The injured officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

Officer Valerie Littlejohn, with the OCPD’s office of media relations, added that police arrested a woman who had given the officers permission to search the trailer.

“It was discovered [she] knew suspect Johnson was hiding inside the trailer with a gun when she gave consent to search. This led to officers entering the trailer where they were ambushed by the suspect,” Officer Littlejohn said.

All three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The officers were identified as Sgt. Cody Rodgers, Officer David Mauck, and Officer Elisa McCoy.