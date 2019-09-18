Surveillance video shows moments leading up to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crash

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video obtained from our sister station in Tennessee WJHL News Channel 11 shows Dale Earnhardt Jr’s plane touching the ground at Elizabethton Municipal Airport moments before it crashed in August.

The plane attempts to land on the runway as smoke trails the back end of it.

The plane then goes out of frame and an airport employee runs out to see what happened.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter were all on board the private plane when the crash occurred.

No injuries from the two pilots were reported to the FAA and Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told WCYB that everyone survived the accident.