HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged in connection to a break-in Tuesday at Michael Jordan’s mansion.

Raiden Hagedorn, 18, of Mundelein, is facing three charges after officers arrived to Jordan’s mansion, located in the 2700 block of Point Lane in Highland Park, on the report of a break-in.

Hagedorn was charged with criminal damage to property under $500, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence — all misdemeanors.

He was taken into custody and released on a recognizance bond.

Jordan hasn’t lived in the home in several years and it’s currently listed for nearly $15 million. It has been on sale since 2012.