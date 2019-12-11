Store manager saves baby from falling off counter

HURRICANE, Utah (KTVX/CNN Newsource) — A baby left on a counter in a Utah pawn shop nearly topples headfirst to the concrete floor but is caught by the store manager.

Surveillance video from Family Pawn in Hurricane, Utah shows two women shopping for a gun. They placed a child on the glass counter.

You can see the child inching toward the edge. Bill Reel, the store manager, noticed the baby starting to fall and rushed into action.

“I just saw the baby look unsteady. I just booked it that way,” Reel said.

Reel said the baby was falling headfirst — a three and a half foot drop onto concrete.

“There’s no doubt that baby was gonna get hurt. I think there was even a risk of some … brain injury, but, lucky to be in the right place at the right time.

Luckily, the baby was not injured.

Reel says this story is an example of the many things that can go wrong when you take an eye off your kids for a second.