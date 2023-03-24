(The Hill) – NBA superstar Steph Curry and his restaurateur wife, Ayesha Curry, are among the newest members of one of President Biden’s councils promoting fitness and nutrition.

The White House announced on Friday that the famed couple is among the nearly 30 new members that Biden intends to appoint to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

The group “aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability” and going forward will include a focus on mental health “as it pertains to physical fitness and nutrition,” according to the White House.

In addition to the Currys, the list of new members also includes celebrity chef Jose Garces, former Philadelphia Phillies baseball player Ryan Howard, WNBA champion Tamika Catchings, and Olympians Chloe Kim, Elana Meyers Taylor and Chaunté Lowe.

Tina Flournoy, a former chief of staff to Vice President Harris, Food Lion President Meg Ham, Dance Institute of Washington Director Kahina Haynes, University of Delaware head basketball coach Martin Ingelsby, Feeding America’s Barbie Izquierdo, Tocabe co-founder Ben Jacobs and Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts are poised to join the council as members, among others.

Steph Curry, a star player for the Golden State Warriors, threw his support behind Biden in the 2020 presidential election, appearing alongside his wife in a video during the Democratic National Convention.

Some famous faces have long been part of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. In the past, prominent figures such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor Lou Ferrigno, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and gymnast Dominique Dawes have served as co-chairs of the council.

Last year, Biden tapped chef and humanitarian José Andrés and Washington Mystics player Elena Delle Donne to serve as co-chairs.