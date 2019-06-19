Stepfather’s daily gesture remembered on Father’s Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — At least two people are dead after a semi crashed and exploded into flames Wednesday on an interstate in southeast Wisconsin, setting other vehicles on fire and sending dark plumes of smoke into the sky, authorities said.

A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median on Interstate 94 about 11 a.m. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that the accident happened near Mount Pleasant, about 24 miles (38 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.