Stepfather’s daily gesture remembered on Father’s Day

A young woman’s unique gift to her stepdad for Father’s Day is going viral — and if you’re going to watch this, you should have a few tissues handy. Twitter user @Sophia_Kallie says her stepfather used to leave her a note on her door every day to inspire her during her middle school days. “I kept those notes & It’s been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back,” she tweeted Sunday. She also tweeted a video that shows her father opening a newspaper-wrapped package. Inside — all those notes he gave her for years put in a giant picture frame, a photo of the two of them together in the middle. In just two days, the clip has had nearly 6 million views. (Credit: @Sophia_Kallie)