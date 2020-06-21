Stay healthy this Father’s Day by avoiding these recalled foods

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?

For more than a week before Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, these tech-savvy groups opposing the president mobilized to reserve tickets for an event they had no intention of attending. While it’s unlikely they were responsible for thelow turnout, their antics may have inflated the campaign’s expectations for attendance numbers that led to Saturday's disappointing show.